CSOs demand arrest of alleged witch ‘killers’

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are calling on? ?law? ?enforcement? ?agencies? ?to? arrest? ?and prosecute the individuals involved in the killing of the 90-year old woman who was accused of being a witch.

The CSOs Songtaba, ActionAid, NORSAAC and Reintegration Commit in a joint statement gave the police a 3-day ultimatum to effect the arrest, since the faces of the perpetrators were very visible.



“It is rather unfortunate the perpetrators in this dastardly act were heard ?praising? God ? ?saying? ?“Allahu ? ?Akbar”. ? ?Violence? has never been part of Islamic teachings and will never be and so we are? ?concerned that violence against women continue to be one of the? ?most pervasive manifestations of discrimination against women? ?and violations of their human rights in Northern Ghana for? ?witchcraft accusations based on suspicions and allegations.”?



Madam Laminatu Adam, Chief Executive Director, Songtaba , who addressed the media on behalf of the CSOs called on? ?the? ?Islamic? community? ?to? ?speak? ?up? ?and condemn? ?this? ? ? ?unIslamic? ?act? ?that? ?has? ?been? ?associated? ?with? ?a religion known to be preaching peace.



“We also call on the traditional authorities who are the custodians of? ?the? ?culture? ?and? ?justice? ?system? ?in? ?their? ?jurisdictions? ?to condemn this act and support to secure justice for the deceased?. This barbaric act is a serious gender based violence situation and? ?cannot be accepted in this 21st century when Ghana is a? ?signatory to many international conventions and protocols to? ?protect the lives and dignity of every Ghanaian.”?



?According to her, the constitution? of Ghana is supposed to protect every individual, to enjoy their? ?fundamental human rights and must be activated in situations? ?like this.”?

?“The act of trial by ordeal has sentence many women to live in? ?excluded alleged witches’ camps which for many years Songtaba? ?and the reintegration committee have worked on actively ?sensitizing communities and to disband these camps.”?



? ?



?She called on the NCCE, CHRAJ and MMDAs to support in promoting the ?sensitization of communities on human rights violations such as the current unfortunate incident.



Madam Akua Denteh 90-year-old woman was lynched at Kafaba in the East Gonja municipality of the Savannah region.



The deceased was openly beaten to death by the soothsayer and a mob in the community.

The deceased body has since been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.



DGN Online gathered that the said soothsayer was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft.



The soothsayer allegedly mentioned the deceased as a witch.



When the deceased was informed, she denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her but her plea fell on deaf ears.

