CSOs urged to support the fight against child marriage 

Source: GNA

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have been urged to support efforts at fighting early and child marriage, and teenage pregnancy in the country.

Mr Timothy Akanpabadai, Northern Sector Regional Operations Manager of World Vision International, who made the call, said some parents still believed that their children should exchange their future with early marriage instead of sending them to school to brighten their future.



in an interview with Ghana News Agency in Tamale he said stakeholders needed to do more to protect the girl-child against violent acts in communities.

Mr Akanpabadai indicated that it was the duty of all stakeholders to work hard in transforming children in the communities to become leaders in the country as well as enhance national development.



He called on chiefs and traditional leaders to help end all forms of violence against children, especially early marriage and sexual abuse in their communities.