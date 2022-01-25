CTVET grants amnesty to HND students unable to graduate since 2000

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
The Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) has granted amnesty to HND students who lost their studentship due to their inability to graduate since 2000.
The amnesty covers all the tertiary institutions including the 10 technical universities affiliated with the National Board for Professional and Technician Examinations (NABTEX) offering Higher National Diploma programs
The amnesty will cover 3 years beginning from the 2022/2023 academic year to the 2024/2025 academic year.
A statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Unit, CTVET on Monday, 24 January 2022 said: “We are granting amnesty to allow the affected students who were supposed to have completed their courses of study at the various tertiary institutions affiliated with the Commission from 2000/2001 academic year to date.”
It encouraged the affected students “per the amnesty to go back to their respective institutions and complete their programs of study towards graduation and certification.
“We, therefore, entreat all affected students to contact their various institutions for the detailed implementation modalities.”
Also, with “effect from the 2022/2023 academic year, students who gain admission to offer Diploma and Higher National Diploma at the various tertiary institutions affiliated with CTVET would have eight (8) years to satisfy all certification requirements, including the period for regular studies.”
