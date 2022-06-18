CTVET presents medalists from 2022 Worldskills Africa to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo with some of award winners

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

The leadership of CTVET and the Ministry of Education have presented winners from the WorldSkills Africa Competition, Swakopmund 2022 to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

The commission for TVET organized the second WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition in October 2021. There were 73 competitors who competed in 14 skills areas.



Selected competitors from the national competition represented Ghana at the just ended WorldSkills Ghana National Skills Competition 2022 organized in Namibia, Swakopmund.



The young competitors from Ghana who represented the country during the 2022 WorldSkills Africa Competition held in Swakopmund, Namibia made Ghana proud on Saturday, April 2, 2022, by picking up four (4) medals at the closing and awards ceremony.



Under the auspices of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET) Ghana won gold in the Mechanical Engineering CAD and Web Technology competitions. Ghana also won Silver in Fashion Technology and Electrical Installation.



The winners at the competition were; Louis Morgan (Mechanical Engineering CAD), Manfuji Yao Agbo (Web Technology), Ibrahim Adam Kwaku (Electrical Installation) and Deladem Oko (Fashion Technology).



Out of the sixteen (16) skill areas at the WorldSkills Africa Competition, team Ghana competed in ten (10) of them.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah (Director General of CTVET) who led the Ghanaian delegation to the competition indicated that “the introduction of national skills competitions for technical and vocational education and training is paramount because it has the potential of accelerating any country's drive towards development. Skills competitions encourages creativity, competitiveness and innovation and more importantly boost the image of a country on the international stage”.



He, therefore, urged all students in the various technical and vocational institutions across the country to avail themselves and take part in the next zonal and national skills competitions which will be organized in 2023.



President Akufo-Addo indicated his excitement about meeting the competitors and congratulated them “for lifting high the flag of Ghana in far away Namibia”.



Addressing the competitors and experts, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo further reiterated his governments unequivocal commitment to technical and vocational education and indicated that he is happy that the investment his government has made in TVET is yielding positive results.



The other competitors were Isaac Peprah (Automobile Technology), Jonathan Larmie (Cooking), Shaimawu Yakubu Mohammed (Dress making), Christopher Appiah (Welding), Christian Nana Yaw Amoah (Bricklaying), and Samuel Asumadu Owusu and Mante Kwarteng Amos (both competing in Mechatronics).