CVF: Ghana ready to lead the cause of vulnerable countries – Mbomba

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

A stakeholder consultation workshop has been held by the Environmental Protection Agency to garner ideas for Ghana’s incoming Presidency of the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) for a two-year tenure from 2022 to 2024.

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Thomas Mbomba, MP, represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, at the forum, which was held on Thursday, 27th April 2022 in Accra.



Mr Mbomba in an address noted that Ghana, like many developing nations, has been at the forefront of the fight against climate change.

He assured participants at the workshop of Ghana’s readiness to lead the cause of the vulnerable countries during her tenure of the presidency of the CVF and to continue the successes achieved by her predecessors while promoting the interests of the CVF in other multilateral fora.