Cabinet agrees border reopening within 2 weeks

One of Ghana's land borders | File photo

Ghana’s land borders are set to reopen within 14 days, 3news.com has gathered.

This is part of agreements reached at the two-day crunch Cabinet meeting led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



The land borders, which were shut in March, 2020, are to be reopened subject to land protocols.



Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had hinted at such a decision after he indicated that the president had been engaged in meetings in that direction.



Political opponents led by former President John Dramani Mahama had also called for the immediate reopening of the borders, claiming it is worsening the economic conditions of persons living in border towns.

“The long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities,” Mr Mahama posted on Facebook on Saturday, March 19.



“Government’s announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of our land borders is long overdue.



“Let’s open the land borders now!”



Aside the border reopening, Cabinet also agreed on far-reaching expenditure cuts to affect the Executive, ministries, department and agencies (MDA).