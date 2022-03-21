0
Menu
News

Cabinet agrees border reopening within 2 weeks

Ghana Border?fit=749%2C400&ssl=1 One of Ghana's land borders | File photo

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: 3news.com

Ghana’s land borders are set to reopen within 14 days, 3news.com has gathered.

This is part of agreements reached at the two-day crunch Cabinet meeting led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The land borders, which were shut in March, 2020, are to be reopened subject to land protocols.

Prior to the Cabinet meeting, Minister of Information Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had hinted at such a decision after he indicated that the president had been engaged in meetings in that direction.

Political opponents led by former President John Dramani Mahama had also called for the immediate reopening of the borders, claiming it is worsening the economic conditions of persons living in border towns.

“The long border closures have devastated the economy of our border communities,” Mr Mahama posted on Facebook on Saturday, March 19.

“Government’s announcement that it is deliberating at Cabinet about a possible opening of our land borders is long overdue.

“Let’s open the land borders now!”

Aside the border reopening, Cabinet also agreed on far-reaching expenditure cuts to affect the Executive, ministries, department and agencies (MDA).

Source: 3news.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Educationist questions timing and quality of Free SHS policy
Ghana's Antoine Semenyo suffers injury days to Nigeria tie
I intended to plead guilty with explanation – Oliver-Barker
GFA announce kick-off time for Ghana-Nigeria first leg in Kumasi
Footage of armed robbery incident at Adenta SSNIT flats emerges
Jordan Ayew to miss Ghana-Nigeria World Cup qualifier?
I doubt Minority members will stop Joe Wise from voting - Lawyer Bobby
Why Kwame Sefa Kayi is urging Ghanaians not to encourage calls for coup
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Presidency making sacrifices to resolve Ghana’s economic issues – Gabby
Related Articles: