Cabinet wasted taxpayers money at Peduase to deliver misery – Isaac Adongo

Govt insistence on E-Levy shows they can’t think outside the box



Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has stated that the government wasted Ghana’s resources with the cabinet meeting held at the Peduase Lodge.



The purpose of the meeting was to come up with measures to resolve the current economic challenges.



According to the MP (Member of Parliament), the cabinet's meeting at Peduase was a waste of resources because the measures the government came up with will achieve nothing, citinewsroom.com reports.



“I was quite certain that nothing really was going to happen, and they are going to allow the economy to manage itself. The measures that they have announced are just cosmetic. They have rattled the market and the market is very jittery… This is the level of desperation, and you find the Minister for Finance and cabinet go and waste taxpayers’ money at Peduase and deliver nothing other than misery,” the MP is quoted.

Adongo further stated that some of the measures the government proposed including the injection of $2 billion to curb the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi will make matters even worse.



“This government is addicted to the abuse of borrowing, and they have a withdrawal problem so even when they are coming to tell us something that will reduce the debt, they are adding more debt including unapproved borrowing,” he added.



He said that the insistence of the government to implement the E-Levy which Ghanaians have rejected shows how incompetent they are and their inability “to think outside the box.”



Also, the MP disclosed that the opposition NDC will within 24 hours deliver a response to the measures the government has proposed.



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the government is confident of averting the current hardship being faced by Ghanaians.



According to Ofori-Atta, governments led by New Patriotic Party have a good track record of saving the country from economic hardship.