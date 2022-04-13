Cable thief electrocuted to death at Aflao

File photo: Power was restored to the area after 5 hours after the electrocution

A 32-year-old man has been reported dead at Aflao, in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, after he was electrocuted early Wednesday morning.

Eric Kofi Quaye, now deceased, was found with severe burns covering almost every part of his body when he allegedly attempted to steal the incomer (cable) that supplies power to the Aflao Bulk Supply Point.



According to the Public Relations Officer of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for Volta/Oti, Benjamin Antwi, the incident happened at about 5:20 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



He indicated that preliminary assessments revealed that the suspect tampered with the incomer cable with the aim of cutting it.

The incident led to power outages in parts of the region earlier today; including areas like Denu, Dzodze, Agbozume, Nogokpo, Adina, parts of Keta, Akatsi, and the Ave enclave.



Power was later restored after hours of repair works after which a formal complaint was lodged with the Aflao police.



The victim, however, died Wednesday afternoon while receiving treatment at the Ketu South Municipal hospital in Aflao.