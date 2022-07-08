Cable thief sustains severe burns

File photo

Source: GNA

A suspected cable thief has sustained severe burns after he attempted to cut electricity cables from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) substation at Whindo near Takoradi.

The suspect was said to have dug the buried cables after which he attempted to climb an electric pole to cut more of the copper cables which sparked fire resulting in severe burns.



The action resulted in a power outage in the community which raised an alarm among the people who informed the management of the EGG.



He was later found and rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi where he is currently receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional General Manager of ECG, Mr. Emmanuel Justice Ofori, said the spate of destruction to cables in recent times has resulted in unreliable power supply and increased cost burden to the company.



He, therefore, called on the public to continue to assist the company with information to clamp down on such unscrupulous individuals.



Mr. Ofori said, "You the public have the power to also question any person you suspect to be operating illegally in all our substations and draw our attention also".