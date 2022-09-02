4
Menu
News

Cable thieves invade Kumasi

Electricity Light Streetlight File photo

Fri, 2 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cables thieves have reportedly invaded Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Dailyguide reports.

The unknown individuals are reportedly stealing cables connected to streetlights in the city, these illegal activities have plunged the street into darkness at night.

In an interview with the Mayor of Kumasi, Sam Pyne, who confirmed the activities, he said it is having an impact on the city which includes security and safety.

He cited Nhyiaeso Constituency as one of the most affected areas.

“Yes some of the streets look dark at night due to the lack of street lights but the problem is being caused by some unknown cable thieves.

These people are mainly operating in the Nhyiaeso Constituency which is why some of the streets in that area look dark at night nowadays,” Dailyguide quoted the mayor.

He added that the KMA is working with the security agency to ensure those found in such illegal activities are arrested.

NYA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana
Okoman Council fires Akufo-Addo over Akuapem chieftaincy conflict
Rev. Owusu-Bempah hits Akufo-Addo, Bawumia
Wassa Akropong bank robbery suspects arrested; one shot dead
Akufo-Addo reinstates Sekondi-Takoradi MCE