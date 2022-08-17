Cadres must be integrated into NDC for victory 2024—Former Ambassador

NDC flag | File photo

Source: GNA

Mr John Akologo Tia, Former Ambassador of Ghana to Cuba has urged the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to fully integrate the United Cadres Front (UCF) into the party.

He said this would ensure victory in the 2024 elections.



He said the role of the cadres in organising the grassroots supporters and floating voters could not be undermined and reiterated the need for the party hierarchy to take urgent steps to recognise and give affiliation to the cadres.



“The role of the cadres in the 2020 election cannot be downplayed. Indeed, their contribution to the campaign at the polling station level ensured victory for the NDC which was robbed.”



“It is in this connection and direction that I will reiterate the call by the cadres under the leadership of the UCF, for the main party NDC to give affiliation to cadres in the party like has been done for the NDC Professional Forum,” he said.



The UCF was formed during the revolutions in 1979 and 1981 and were the main implementers of the policies and development projects of the revolution before constitutional rule.



It espoused probity, transparency, and accountability with the view of ensuring fairness, justice, and the socioeconomic development of the citizens.

Speaking at the election of substantive Upper East Regional executives of the UCF, Mr Tia who is also a former Minister of Information noted that resolving issues affecting the relationship between the cadres and the main party would not only give NDC victory in the upcoming elections but would work hard to curb rigging.



The former Member of Parliament of Talensi Constituency stated that “goes without any argument that the cadres are essential and integral part of the NDC. Here lies the need for the cadre group under the UCF which appears to have gone to sleep, to be rejuvenated and vitalized to work for the success of the NDC.”



Mr Daniel Adoliba Akologo, the newly elected Regional Chairman of the UCF, underscored the commitment of the UCF leadership to work closely with other stakeholders to recruit younger and energetic members to support the party to regain power.



Out of 50 delegates who were expected to vote, 48 turn up to cast their votes.



The new regional executives include Mr Daniel Adoliba Akologo, Chairman, Mr Colbert Yansa, Vice Chairman, Mr Ken Kazar Mahama, Organiser and Mr Sulemana Musah, Deputy Organiser.



The rest are Mr David Apea Alenye, Secretary, Ms Shiela Adongo, Deputy Secretary, Mr Iddrisu Abdulai, Financial Secretary and Hajia Zenabu Ayariga, Treasurer.