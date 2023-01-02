Cadres’ role should be constitutionalized in NDC – UCF Chairman

NDC flag

The chairman of the United Cadres Front of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) wants cadres’ roles to be constitutionalized to serve its purpose of imbibing the tenets of probity and accountability in nation-building.

Speaking at the 31st December Revolution commemoration held at Dawhenya Town park, Ningo Prampram near Tema, UCF Chairman, Shine Gaveh argued this status will give them the urge in educating members and the Ghanaian people in influencing policy for progress.



The leader and chairman of the United Cadres Front justified the need for their front to be regularized in the affairs of the NDC.



Member of Parliament for Korle-Klottey constituency and daughter of late President Jerry John Rawlings, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings admiring the crucial role of the cadres charged the leadership, as well as the rank and file of the NDC to eschew selfish and lip service attitudes but rather uphold truth and decency in their engagement.



“Leadership is about service and sacrifice. True leadership with integrity is about being a reflection of those very values that we preach. We must not pay lip service to principles that don’t mean anything to us. When people see us they must see those principles reflecting, they must see those values in us. We must move away from paying lip service to all of these things, to those who have sacrificed, those who have passed on, and those who continue to fight for those ideals, some of whom are seated here today, and some of whom may be too ill to leave their homes, but I still pray that we can do the right thing to restore the proper order where truth is celebrated not falsehood, where the real heroes are those who protect this country, not those who steal and squander everything and then present themselves as repackaged versions of who we should see them as,” she told the gathering on Saturday.



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey in his remarks agreed with the cadres’ roles which culminated in the 31st December Revolution, insisting there should be an inner revolution of the citizenry to propel confidence for nation-building.

On his part, chairman of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia drawing his own comparison of events preceding the 31st December Revolution noted that the current happenings in the Nana Addo-led administration are similar to what happened that led to the revolution.



The celebration which was with the theme:31st December Revolution, Remembering our Heroes for greater works, brought together key political actors of the NDC, Chiefs, and people of Ningo Prampram paramountcy as well as the general population of its catchment area that believe in the tenets of the 31st December Revolution.



The ceremony saw the lighting of the perpetual flame which signifies the burning heart of uprightness for economic progress.



Wreaths were laid in honor of the departed souls and on behalf of Ghana.