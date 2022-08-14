Call Hopeson Adorye to order - Majority Chief Whip tells Alan Kyerematen

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annor Dompreh has asked the Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen to call his Director of Operation, Hopeson Adoryeson to withdraw a statement indicating that Northerners, who represent the Dombo tradition of the NPP, are always fit to be running mates of the part.

According to him, the party has a respected tradition, hence the need for them for engaging in a civil and clean campaign.



In a Tweet, the said "Chief Alan Kyeremanten should as a matter of urgency call on his Director of Operation, Hopeson to retract his unfortunate comment forthwith.. We have a beautiful Party with a respected Tradition, let's conduct a civil and clean campaign.."



Meanwhile, Hopeson Adorye, has refuted claims that he said Northerners, who represent the Dombo tradition of the NPP, is always fit to be running mates of the party.



According to him, the video is partly doctored for mischief by Bawumia's camp.



He explained that his comments at a rally christened “walk for Alan” in Kumasi on Saturday, was that, in NPP there is a particular formula that has been used since the formation of the Party.

This formula is stated to be the 'Christian-Muslim ticket.'



In a press statement, he explained further that the ' running-mate since 1992 has been a permanent reserved position for the Dombo's camp regardless of whether a Dankwa protégé or Busia protégé is leading the Party as the Flagbearer.'



This, he added was supported by historical data and science.



NYA/KPE