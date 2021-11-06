Call Oboy Siki to order - Ga Chief pleads with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

• Oboy Siki says he dislikes the Ga language

Wulumo for Ga Asere Traditional Area, Abesse Division, Nuumo Kofi Okassa Diaka II has pleaded with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to call Oboy Siki to order.



According to him, Oboy Siki's continuous divisive and hateful comments about Gas can cause chaos in the country.



Dada Santos popularly known as Oboy Siki in an interview with Ola Michael on Neat FM explained why he didn't learn the Ga language. According to him, it was a conscious decision.



"I don't like the Ga language... I have stayed here for so many years, Kokomlemle..It's been 20years," he said on the radio station.

However, reacting to this, Wulumo in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwawani said, when such comments by the veteran actor, Oboy Siki is not condemned by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and Akans, it breeds ethnocentric conflict in the country.



"I want to plead with Otumfuo Osei Tutu, Nana, the Asantehene on behalf of the Ga state, especially the Ashantis must be called to order. They have to be advised," he told Kofi Adoma in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He reiterated that Oboy Siki's comment can be described as a "primitive comment."



"Oboy Siki never did well, so I am expecting my Akan community to condemn him... What Oboy Siki said is purely primitive. I have to mind my words, but this is a primitive talk...Language is a weapon. Gas have used language to fight the Akwamu people before."



Wulumo Okassa maintained that it is sometimes unfortunate for the media to avail their platforms to people like Oboy Siki to make these hate comments.



"This is an unfortunate comment, I want to plead with the Despite Group of Companies. This is the second or third time that his platform was used to insult Gas. Yet Despite came to make his money in Accra. How can you be so ungrateful to Ga people?

He added that the president has the Ga pride in him and disclosed why there is a perception that most Ga men don't like working.



He explained that it is something spiritual because, in the olden days, their ancestors believed in 'Ablekuma', where strangers who migrated to Accra to work, pay taxes to the indigenes of the land.



