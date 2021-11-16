Call for Nana Konadu to rejoin NDC: I started this conversation with Rawlings – Koku Anyidoho

Former deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition NDC, Koku Anyidoho says he has always wanted the ‘come back’ of Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings into the NDC fold to build a united front.

Koku Anyidoho who has been suspended by the NDC told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie' that, he had a conversation with the party’s founder, Late John Jerry Rawlings on how he can convince his wife to rejoin the party when he was alive.



According to him, the bold decision by Dr Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings to bring the issue to the limelight is commendable.



"I fully support the idea, this is what we need as a party,” he said - after urging the NDC to take the necessary steps to bring back the former first lady to the party.

Watch the video below:



