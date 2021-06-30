Call for arrest of environmental destroyers - GhaWARD tells students

Dr. Mrs. Mercy Derkyi, National President of GhaWARD

Source: GNA

The Ghana Women in Agriculture and Research Development (GhaWARD) has advised Ghanaian students and youth to contribute to the protection of the environment by reporting for the arrest and prosecution of individuals whose actions and inactions degrade the environment.

Dr. Mrs. Mercy Derkyi, the National President of GhaWARD gave the advice at GhaWARD’s 'Awareness Creation, Role Modeling, Mentorship and Career Fair' event held on Friday for students at the Notre Dame Girls Senior High School at Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.



The program sensitized and educated the students to enable them to identify "career opportunities in the natural resources, management, agricultural sciences, and engineering disciplines" so that being young females they could advantageously explore nature to develop their capacities and expertise for the immediate future.



Dr. Mrs. Derkyi, also the Dean, School of Natural Resources at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) condemned the reckless sand winning, bush burning, illegal logging and lumbering, illegal mining, and other environmentally degradable activities as destructive to grinding the wheel of national progress to a halt.



She bemoaned such unpatriotic and unacceptable economic activities were depleting the nation’s natural resources to the detriment of posterity and therefore urged all nationalistic Ghanaian youth to support the government’s effort for sustainable environment and development.

Giving the profile of GhaWARD, Dr. Mrs. Derkyi said it was the Ghana chapter of the African Women in Agricultural Research and Development (AWARD), based in Nairobi, Kenya with more than 25 African countries’ membership.



She said it focused on role modeling, mentoring, and building the skills and competencies of women, ladies, and young girls to empower them to take leadership roles in society.



Later in a presentation, Dr. Mrs. Derkyi took the students through learning techniques, career identification, and opportunities.