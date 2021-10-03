Call for my dismissal is 'an agenda by faceless persons' - School Feeding boss

National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Gertrude Quashigah

The National Coordinator of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), Gertrude Quashigah, has stated that the call for her to be removed from office is without merit.

Speaking to Rainbowradioonline.com, she said there is a calculated attempt to discredit her work and what she has achieved.



Some aggrieved caterers working under the Ghana School Feeding Programme have asked the President to with immediate effect sack the coordinator.



They accused her of alleged corruption and lack of proper management of the programme alleging further that ghosts schools were benefitting from the programme.



They also asked the President to sack all the other directors from the regional, district, and national levels.



The caterers said they would not be able to work with the current coordinator.

But reacting, Mrs. Quarshigah said some persons are behind these who are accusing her falsely.



She explained that the claim that some caterers have not been paid was false.



She said some of the aggrieved caterers went to start cooking in some of the schools without any approval from the National School Feeding Programme.



She explained the payment to the caterers goes through a strict process to ensure that persons who demand payment, deserve it.



She insisted there could be some persons pushing the caterers to peddle lies about her.

According to her, she cannot pay people who have not been contracted to cook for schools.



About the Programme



The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty, and malnutrition.



The government currently provides GHS1 per day for a plate of food for a child.



The amount is considered inadequate to provide an adequate and healthy diet for child development.