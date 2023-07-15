Call it boycott or whatever, 'but we're going to court' – Bole MP on Quayson solidarity

Yusif Sulemana

The MP for Bole, Mr Yusif Sulemana, has said until the leadership of the minority caucus whips his aisle in line against boycotting parliamentary sittings on the court days of his fellow opposition MPs, he will continue abandoning the business of the house in favour of his colleagues in court.

He joined his fellow minority MPs on Friday to Court to support Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson, who is being trialled for perjury.



Despite a ruling by Speaker Alban Bagbin that the minority caucus' boycotts must be made official to his office, the opposition MPs are persisting with their cause.



When Class News' parliamentary correspondent Havilah Kekeli asked Mr Sulemana if he was boycotting Friday's sitting as he walked out of the chamber, the Bole MP responded: "If that's how you want to describe it, that's fine".



"We are going to court", he said.

Commenting on Speaker Alban Bagbin's ruling that the minority caucus MPs be marked absent if they boycott the business of the house without an official notice, Mr Sulemana responded: "All I know is that I'm going to court to, as it were, solidarise with my colleague and that's the most important thing for me now".



"Whether I'm marked present or absent is another issue to be discussed but for now, the party, and, for that matter, the caucus has taken the decision that we must be in court and I'm on my way to court. It's as simple as that", he added.



He said: "For me, I will do what the leadership of the minority caucus will ask me to do and as long as I deem it fit".