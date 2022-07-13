Call off strike; allow gov't to conclude negotiations with IMF - Nana Akomea to striking teachers

Managing Director of the Inter-City State Transport Corporation (STC), Nana Akomea, has appealed to the striking teacher unions to call off their industrial action.

On Monday, 4th July 2022, four (4) Unions in Education, namely; Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), TEWU and Coalition of Concerned Teachers - Ghana withdrew their services to demand an increment in their Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



The unions seek a 20 percent increase in their allowances.



Contributing to Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo" programme, Nana Akomea pleaded with the unions to heed the call by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who has pledged to address their grievances.



Nana Akomea noted that Ghana is currently saddled with huge economic challenges, therefore asked the teacher unions to be patient and wait on the government to finish her negotiation with the International Monetary Fund to release the "balance of payment" support that the government is requesting to beef up her economic program.



He was strongly optimistic that the government will meet their needs after the IMF negotiation.

"We're currently negotiating with the IMF. The President, himself, has added his voice to it that he has listened to the workers' grievances but he pleads with them to call off the strike, particularly the teachers because the children are now going to write their exams.



"So, it will be very disturbing to them and it will also affect the school calendar. The government has heeded their calls, so they should remain patient for the government to finish its negotiation with the IMF. The President is pleading with the workers. We are also pleading with them to listen to what the President is saying," he stated.



NAGRAT, GNAT walk out of negotiations



Representatives of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) and the National Graduate Association of Teachers (NAGRAT) have walked out of the negotiation with the government over their demand for Cost of Living Allowance (COLA).



The two associations accused the government of betrayal of trust for asking them to call off their strike before negotiations.

“By indicating and asking us to call off our strike before negotiations begin, what it means is that the government side is not ready to continue negotiations unless the teacher unions call off the strike. They have held all organised labour hostage, this is a betrayal of trust.



“Right now since we are undesirable before they even walk us out of the meeting, we are walking out of the meeting ourselves,” NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu told the media on Tuesday.



