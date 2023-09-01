Call the IGP if you want original of the audio, he leaked it – COP Mensah alleges

COP Mensah and the IGP Dampare

COP George Alex Mensah, the most senior police officer at the centre of a leaked audio in which voices are heard plotting the ousting of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has alleged that the police chief is the mastermind behind the leaked audio.

In his concluding comments on day two of his appearance before the special seven-member committee set up by parliament to investigate details of the leaked tape, COP Mensah claimed that Dampare was the one behind the leak.



He told the committee, chaired by Samuel Atta Akyea, with James Agalga as his vice, that COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare planted the device that was used to record him secretly.



COP Alex Mensah alluded such claims to what he described as intel available to him.



“My intel suggests that what was used to tape the conversation was done by the current IGP. He sent some people to do it, and after which he went for it. So, the tape, from my intel, is with the IGP, and he caused it to be leaked

“So, if this committee wants the tape, the right person to call before this committee, is the Inspector General of Police,” he stated.



COP Mensah was responding to a question posed by Samuel Atta Akyea on whether he had the full, original audio of the conversation on ousting the IGP to share, particularly because he had insisted that portions of the leaked version were not a reflection of what happened.



Meanwhile, COP Alex Mensah earlier told the committee that he was disappointed that Bugri Naabu, a former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who was also at the centre of the audio, recorded a private conversation he had with him.



