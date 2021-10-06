Call your teacher and express gratitude – Students told

A photo of a teacher and his pupils

Everyone who has been a student before has been urged to pick a phone and call his or her teacher to express gratitude to their teachers.

This, according to some teachers, would give them satisfaction since there is a saying that a teacher’s reward is in heaven.



October 5th every year has been set aside to celebrate teachers across the globe.



This year’s edition themed; “Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery” as an appropriate reminder of the Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic stemming from prolonged nationwide shutdown of Educational facilities, causing disruptions in academic activities, hereby posing a risk to the holistic formation of children especially those in Ghana and Africa at large.



When classroom learning resumes, teachers ensure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to for a safe learning environment. Teachers were the first point of call when some learners showed symptoms of the virus infection.



Speaking in an interview with Onua TV on the day, two female teachers of public schools, Esther Addo of Kotobabi 5 JHS and Sabina Baffoe Mensah of Asofan JHS explained that the plight of teachers has been dire in the country.

They said the recent license examinations for teachers have also had an impact on their careers and urged President Akufo-Addo to intervene for them.



Meanwhile, Child Online Africa (COA) joins the rest of the world to celebrate teachers today.



Read below the statement:



05/10/2021



To All Media Houses

Press Release



Place ‘Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery’ to restore Quality Education.



This is because we see Education at the crossroads now where teachers should not be immersed in old-fashioned preparation programs that equip them to deliver primarily traditional stand-alone, text-based instruction in self-contained classrooms.



The situation calls for a concerted effort at bringing education back to life and the need to develop sustainable strategies which will aid countries around the world including countries in Africa to wiggle out of the conundrum in order to build back better.

Even though the UNESCO/ILO recommendation concerning the status of teachers does not make Specific reference to Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or globalization, the Recommendations broadly address issues relating to these (access to modern teaching, research and information resources, teaching methods, international exchange of information).



We urge governments to pursue a collaboration with Civil society and other stakeholders in policy formation to expedite the Educational recovery Process.



We also call for an upscale of Information technology in schools and other educational facilities to improve the efficacy of teaching and learning in these trying times, while emphasizing the need for more skills training and equipment of teachers to be conversant with the deployment of technological devices in their daily activities of teaching and learning.



Signed



Awo Aidam Amenyah

Child Online Africa