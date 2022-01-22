Calls for Ambrose Dery’s head after Bogoso explosion

A private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo

A private legal practitioner, Nii Kpakpo Samoa Addo has called for the resignation of Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery following the tragic explosion that happened at Apiate near Bogoso on Thursday.

Speaking on Asaase Radio Saturday, Samoa Addo cited a time in 2017 when the Interior Minister issued a warning to the company about the transportation of its explosives.



Dery issued a warning to the management of MAXAM, one of the world’s largest leading explosives manufacturers and technical services providers, operating in Tarkwa in the Western Region, to address shortfalls within its operations in eight weeks.



He believes if this was duly enforced, the unfortunate incident would not have happened. In view of this, he believes the minister should resign or be relieved of his position by the president.



“The minister of interior issued a warning to the company two years ago to suspend work for the unsafe manner in which they were transporting explosives to be investigated. Tell me why he should still be at post.



“As for the minister of interior he should resign. If he doesn’t resign the president should use him as the first sacrificial lamb. That minister does not deserve to be at post… If you look at the law on how the explosives are supposed to be transported, the minister of mines is someway culpable,” he added.

Meanwhile, the company involved, MAXAM has been shut down and the Chief Inspector of the Mines has been interdicted.



This follows a directive by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor.



Mr. Isaac K Mwimbelle, the Western Regional Manager of the Minerals Commission disclosed this during the closure of the company that it has become necessary for his outfit to take drastic measures to forestall future happenings.



He said the shutdown of the entity is to pave way for further investigations and mentioned that a final report will be forwarded to the Head Office of the Commission in Accra for onward submission to the sector Minister.





Background:



A massive explosion occurred at Apiate in the Western Region, the accident was said to have happened after a motorcycle collided with a truck transporting explosives to a mining site resulting in an unforeseen explosion.



13 people have been confirmed dead following the huge explosion at Bogoso-Apiate in the Western Region and others injured.



