Calls for Bawumia to speak on economic challenges shows Ghanaians have faith in him – Aide

Gideon Boako, Economic Advisor and Spokesperson to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia

Spokesperson for the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said that calls by a section of Ghanaians on the Vice President to speak to issues about the economy is a tacit manifestation that Ghanaians repose much confidence in the Vice President.

In an interview on an Accra-based radio station Asempa FM on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, Dr. Gideon Boako emphasized that Ghanaians have confidence or trust in the Vice President.



“O. B, these calls on the Vice President to talk about the economy is a testament to the fact that Ghanaians believe in the Vice President. They know he has what it takes to shape the discussions on the economy and how best to manage the situation we find ourselves in as a result of external factors,” Dr. Boako stated.



He further stressed that the harsh economic conditions Ghanaians find themselves in cannot be attributed to local factors but mostly external shocks.

The Vice President’s Spokesperson noted that COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the economy and the Russia/Ukraine war has come to worsen the situation.



Reacting to recent comments by former President John Dramani Mahama, Dr. Boako called on the former President to be decorous and address issues in his speeches with respect to issues regarding the economy.



He further admonished the former President to rather discuss solutions to the challenges with his audience, if he has any.