Calls for Hopeson Adorye's head increase amidst developing cracks in NPP

Former NPP parliamentary candidate for Kpone Katamanso, Hopeson Adorye, has been invited by the party's Complaints Committee over concerns that he has violated the party's code of conduct.

The invitation is on the back of a statement he made during a health walk organised by pro-Alan Kyerematen groups in Kumasi over the weekend.



Addressing the walk, Hopeson Adorye alluded that Dombos in the NPP have traditionally served as Running Mates to the Danquahs and Busias.



His remark has incurred the displeasure of many within the NPP and Ghanaians at large, who have labelled the assertion as ethnocentric and demeaning to Northerners.



Though he has since apologised following public backlash, this is yet to go down for some individuals, including some members of the NPP who believe the party should sanction him.



In a street interview with some Ghanaians, varying views were shared over the comments.

"Hopeson Adorye's statement was tribalistic and could bring division into the party. What he said can feed into claims made by former President Mahama that those in NPP don't regard Northerners and that the party is only using Dr Bawumia. That should not be allowed because it can affect the party and the quest to break the 8. He should be sanctioned to serve as a lesson," a respondent told Oman Channel.



Another respondent who shared the same view said the former parliamentary candidate failed to lead by example by making such a divisive comment.



"Sometimes, our leaders allow themselves to get carried away by the moment. The lies and vitriol sometimes become excessive, but they should know that generations will come to hear these things they say. Therefore, they must lead by good examples," he said.



Some expressed concerns about the implications of his statement on the party's agenda to break the 8.



"He definitely needs to be sanctioned because if we don't take care, he will cause division within the party," a man said.

In a press release dated August 15, the former Hopeson Adorye said, "Upon reflection, I realise that my statement may either have been misunderstood and offended some patriots or deliberately turned around by political opponents for their misguided intentions.



"As much as it is not my nature, it definitely was not my intention to create this misunderstanding. I take full responsibility for my actions and sincerely apologise to all who are offended."



Watch video below:







GA/SEA