Calls for Konadu to rejoin NDC: Let’s not leave Rawlings' family as orphans – Suhuyini

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady

A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and a former Board Member of the Road fund Hamza S Suhuyini has said that this is the time to show true love to the founder of the NDC by ensuring that his most important treasure (his family) is not left as orphans.

His comment comes on the back of calls for the wife of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings is brought back to the fold of the NDC even after she left to form her own political party.



According to Hamza S Suhuyini “Let heavens inform Jerry that we provided shelter for his family when it mattered the most and after all is said and done. Otherwise, our (NDC) so-called celebration of his life with events would be hypocritical”.



He acknowledges that the Rawlings’ may have taken some decisions that were not in good taste in the past but they have built people and contributed immensely to the political party and its human resources so they deserve some gratitude.



“So yes, we must not get tired reaching out. It is a fact that Konadu and the husband have empowered people in the party and these people are doing well now. They may have taken positions we are not so proud of but it doesn’t take away the fact they helped others and for which they deserve gratitude. We must distinguish the need for us to show gratitude from what we arguably believe to be their lapses in judgment.”



Speaking at the first-anniversary commemoration ceremony for the late President at the NDC Headquarters, on Friday, November 12, 2021, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings argued that her mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings was an integral part of the NDC and needs to be accepted back.

“At this juncture I would want to say what no one wants to hear. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings is an integral part of the party. Let us do all we can to bring her back. In every family there is conflict, but there are also elders who will mediate the conflict. We are calling on our elders, this is the time.



"We don’t know what tomorrow holds, but if we want victory to rescue the people of Ghana from their current situation, let us do what we have to do.”



Her position was backed by Martin Amidu who not only called for Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings to be brought back to the Political Party but also called for the party to welcome the cadres who have been sidelined in the party.



Read The Statement Here



We are trained to understand that at a point in time, we would be responsible for taking care of our parents. My dad particularly indicated that a time would come where their decisions as our parents would be “immature” and some actions astonishing.

They will transition from elderly to a stage where they need help just as they provided us when we were young. He said the blessed would be those children who stay with them when they have nothing more useful to give and despite their wrongs against us.



After all, when we were young and vulnerable they were there for us and endured our shortcomings. The least we can do when age is playing a number on them which makes them vulnerable is not to assume that they are still in their sharp minds. We must work to be there for them without giving up even if their actions annoy us.



In fact, there can be no better way to serve parents than a time when they are helpless and need company. My preference would have been for Jerry to be alive and we win power without him and use that power to reach out to him and his family as a demonstration of how we valued his contributions to this great party.



So yes, we must not get tired reaching out. It is a fact that Konadu and the husband have empowered people in the party and these people are doing well now.



They may have taken positions we are not so proud of but it doesn’t take away the fact they helped others and for which they deserve gratitude. We must distinguish the need for us to show gratitude from what we arguably believe to be their lapses in judgment.

Let us welcome her home (we can’t bring her home because they are the house) with fulfillment and pride. This is the time to show true love to founder by ensuring that his most important treasure (his family) is not left as orphans.



Let heavens inform Jerry that we provided shelter for his family when it mattered the most and after all is said and done. Otherwise, our(NDC) so-called celebration of his life with events would be hypocritical.



Welcome Konadu Home now or even in power!