Calls for abolishment of 4th republic, new constitution far-fetched – Baako to Oliver Baker

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is the Editor in Chief of the New Crusading Guide

Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Baker-Vormawor, has been advised to refrain from calling for the abolishment of the 4th republic and the 1992 constitution.



According to the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako, the calls are contradictory, far-fetched and must be avoided.



“He was saying new constitution for a new generation. Yes, in terms of a concept, I like that, I like to hear that. Whether you agree or not is immaterial. It is an attempt to conceptualise their aspirations and give us a focal point,” Baako is quoted by myjoyonline to have said on NewsFile on Saturday, August 7.



“But at the same time, I saw on social media the same gentleman talking about the abolition of the 4th Republic. You see, it’s contradictory. You cannot talk about having constitutional reforms of whatever nature and call for the abolition of the 4th Republic. They’re not mutually exclusive,” he explained.

Kweku Baako further told convenors of the movement to rather shift their focus to making sure the recommendations of the Constitution Review Commission are thoroughly implemented and operationalized.



“You can seek constitutional reforms within the 4th Republic which is what the Constitution Review Commission has set out to do. If those proposals, the recommendations of the Commission had not been implemented, I think there is nothing wrong with the focus on that side that look, we want the recommendations implemented, operationalized", Baako said.



He continued, “Government may have differences with that, I’ve been told, I think recently that the Attorney General’s responses to Parliament on an urgent question gave us a hint why government is not going along in totality with the recommendations.”



Conveners of the #FixTheCountry Movement held a demonstration on Wednesday, August 4 with a large crowd partaking in the exercise to express displeasure over the increasingly unbearing living conditions in the country.



Social media has, in the past few months, gone frenzy, with the hashtag; #FixtheCountry, which has subsequently become a movement against the seeming successive mismanagement of Ghana.