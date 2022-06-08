Calls for cancellation of Council of State’s ex-gratia apt – Expert

Paramount Chief of Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV

Source: GNA

Political science analyst, Dr Tanko Dauda, has said calls for the cancellation of Council of State’s ex-gratia are not far from right.

This comment by Dr Tanko Dauda comes after the Paramount Chief of the Asogli State, Togbe Afede XIV rejected GHS365,000 that was paid into his account as ex-gratia for being a member of the Council of State.



A statement by the Agbogbomefia said Togbe Afede XIV received monthly payments and allowances while as a member of the Council of State therefore he sees no need for the payment of the ex-gratia.



“I did not think the payment was made to trap me, as is being speculated. I believe it was paid to everybody who served on the Council of State. However, I thought that extra payment was inappropriate for a short, effectively part-time work, for which I received a monthly salary and was entitled to other privileges. So, I was very uncomfortable with it,” he said.



“After weeks of trying, I obtained advice on how to refund inappropriate payments to the State, and on March 4, 2022, I made the refund into the Controller & Accountant General’s Department Suspense Account at the Bank of Ghana,” Togbe Afede XIV said in a statement.

Following the controversy, scores of persons have called for the cancellation of ex-gratia given to members of the Council of State.



Commenting on the issue with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Dr Tanko Dauda stated that there is no need paying ex-gratia given to members of the Council of State who received monthly salaries in line of duty.



Dr Tanko Dauda called on government to sit around the table and have a re-look at the arrangement.



“Going forward, I think those calling for the cancellation of allowances given to Council of State members are not far from right because looking at where we are, we have a lot of issues and developmental challenges to fix. And so giving such huge sums of monies to some categories of people after some years of service when they had already been paid their salaries is very challenging. As a country, we need to have a look at it,” Dr Tanko Dauda told Kaakyire Ofori Ayim.