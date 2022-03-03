Calls for coup foolish, misplaced appetite – Western Regional Minister

Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, has described as foolish and misplaced appetite recent conversations over coups.

Speaking at a two-day ECOWAS Regional Sensitization Workshop in Takoradi, Mr. Darko Mensah said “I see those calling for it (coup) as a foolish and misplaced appetite for one to call for such difficult times that we are all trying to overcome.”



The Regional Minister discouraged any support for a coup since there are stiffer restrictions that may hamper economic growth.



“I do believe that if with covid, we are still struggling to open our borders, none of us should be encouraged to support those who are calling for a coup d’état. Because they may even close the borders the more and restrict our movements the more, and in restricting our movements we cannot develop our economy” he admonished.

The Dean of the University of Ghana Law School, Professor Raymond Atuguba, at a public lecture indicated that a profound academic study conducted on Ghana suggests that the country risks an imminent coup d’état.



Already, #Fixthecountry Convener, Oliver Barker -Vormawor is facing criminal charges for threatening to stage a coup should the controversial e-levy be passed by Parliament.