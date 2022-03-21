Calls for dissolution of Economic Management Team baseless – Stephen Amoah

Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah

Dissolve your Economic Mgt Team, Minority to Akufo-Addo

There is hardship all over the world, Stephen Amoah



We know there is hardship, we are trying to work on it, Stephen Amoah



Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah, has said the call for the dissolution of government's Economic Management Team chaired by Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is baseless as it will not solve the economic challenges in the country.



According to him, the government is trying its possible best to solve the current hardship in the country even though it can be felt all over the world.



“We all have to be a bit more serious on the issue bothering Ghana. Which of our statutory books provide any performance parameters or indicators by which we can call for the dissolution of the government management team? There is hardship all over the world that we are trying to solve and because we are an import-driven economy, about 70-84% of everything we use in this country is imported, so when there are any global disturbances, we feel the impact tangibly. We know there is hardship, and we are trying to work on it,” citinewsroom quoted.



Stephen Amoah's comments come on the back of calls by the Minority in Parliament for Akufo-Addo to immediately dissolve his Economic Management Team over cedi depreciation.

According to the Minority, the rising prices of fuel in the country is as a result of the depreciation of the local currency rather than rising prices of crude on the international market.



Addressing the media, Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, John Jinapor, asked the government to use the windfall from oil export to cushion Ghanaian consumers.



“This government has been a monumental failure. We call on President Akufo-Addo to dissolve the Economic Management Team because they have not lived up to expectation,” Mr. Jinapor told the media on Friday.



He further explained, “The exchange rate – the dollar to cedi is trading at 8.5 Ghana cedi. The Ghanaian cedi today is the worst in terms of performance with other major currencies. The price of diesel at the pump is over 40 cedis per gallon. That is the true state of the Ghanaian economy today. Workers, Teachers, drivers, MPs, and market women are really suffering.”



But Stephen Amoah has disagreed with the Minority, stating the dissolution will not be the solution to solve the current economic hardship facing the country.