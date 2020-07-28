General News

Calls for transport fares reduction justified – Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has said calls for a reduction in transportation fares are justified following the easing of coronavirus restrictions to allow vehicles to take the maximum passengers.

He told local language radio station, Asempa FM, that “it is not a bad call”, for Ghanaians to demand the reduced fare and expressed the hope that the issue will be given the attention by the Ministry of Transport and transport operators.



Transport operators were ordered, as part of coronavirus safety measures, to take about half their loading capacity to ensure social distancing in the vehicles.



Calls for transport fares to be reduced were being made even before the transport operators were directed to load to the full capacity of the vehicles on Sunday, July 26, 2020.



But the calls reached a crescendo on Monday morning, a day after President Nana Akufo-Addo’s 14th national coronavirus update.

The President on Sunday, July 26, 2020, announced further easing of the coronavirus restrictions covering congregational worshipping, entertainment sites, transport operations and football activities.



The President explained that life could not be put on hold indefinitely once it was clear that until treatment was found, the COVID-19 would remain a part of the life of the people.



"The government has taken the decision to lift the restrictions in the transport sector and allow for full capacity in our domestic aeroplanes, taxis, trotros and buses," he said, stressing on the wearing of masks and other hygiene protocol.



With the raging public calls for the fares to be reduced, Oppong Nkrumah told Asempa FM that he is hopeful that the Ministry of Transport and transport operators will table the issue for discussion and consider if it will be possible to revert to the previous prices or decide that it should be factored in case of any future price increases.

