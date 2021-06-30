Calm restored at Ejura as police beefs up security

ASP Godwin Ahianyo

Source: GNA

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has beefed up security at Ejura, in the Ashanti Region, to restore calm and order after the area was thrown into turmoil on Tuesday, June 29.

The confusion was sparked by the resultant death of two young men, both residents of Dagomba-Line, from bullets fired by security officers to disperse some irate youth who clashed with them.



This incident followed the burial of one Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, 45, who was reportedly assaulted brutally, while returning home on a motorbike on Saturday night.



Kaaka died on Monday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.



The ensuing confusion also saw four people sustaining gun-shot wounds.



They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, two suspects, Ibrahim Issaka, alias Anyaas, and Fuseini Alhassan, have been arrested in connection with the alleged murder of the 45-year-old man.



A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to Ejura on Tuesday evening saw a high police presence as the personnel patrolled the area.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, in a media briefing, said in spite of the relative calm, the authorities were not taking chances.



“The Ghana Police Command and representatives of the National Security Council, as well as traditional authorities, have met the leadership of Dagomba-Line to impress on the aggrieved youth to remain calm,” he noted.



The Police Command, according to him, had opened investigations into the issue.