Calm restored to Lamashegu

The was a clash on February 13, 2022 between residents and the Police

The Lamashegu Na, Zinlim Abdulai has called for an end to Police brutalities in Lamashegu in particular and Dagbon in general.

The Chief, who was visibly angry, warned that recent attacks on residents could erode the gains made in bringing lasting peace to Dagbon and therefore the Police must rise up and put their House in order.



The Lamashegu Na expressed these sentiments when the Northern Regional Security Council called on him at his Palace.



The visit was among other things to commiserate with the Chiefs and people of the area for the February 13, 2022 clash between residents and the Police.

The clash left one person dead and at least eight others injured. The Lamashegu Na called for justice for the victims of the shooting incident. Correspondent Murtala Issah reports that the Ghana Police Service has interdicted six officers who were involved with the shooting incident.



Although calm has been restored- Security is beefed up in Lamashegu and its adjoining communities, in Tamale in Northern Region.