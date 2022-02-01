'Calm returns to Bissau' - Guinea-Bissau president confirms coup attempt

Guinea-Bissau president Umaru Sissoco Embalo with top military officer

Fears of a coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau

Gunshots heard around presidential palace



ECOWAS condemns attempted coup



Umaro Sissoco Mukhtar Embaló, President of Guinea-Bissau has reacted to reports of a coup in the West African country.



He tweeted about his safety and the fact that the situation was under control without giving any further details.



"I'm fine Alhamdulillah. The situation is under government control. I thank the people of Guinea Bissau and all the people beyond our country who are concerned for my government and me. Long live the Republic and may God watch over Guinea-Bissau," a translation of his Portuguese tweet read.

Multiple reports indicated that a possible coup was underway on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 with heavy gunshots heard around the presidency.



The regional bloc, ECOWAS, issued a statement condemning the coup attempt and asked the military to return to the barracks to undertake their constitutional duties.



On his verified Facebook page, the president also posted a collage showing him with military officers at the presidency. He captioned the photo: "Calm returns to Bissau."



