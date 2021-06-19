Cambridge criminologist backs IGP's ‘crime is everywhere except heaven’ comments

IGP, James Oppong-Boanuh

Emmanuel Sowatey, who is with the Institute of Criminology at the University of Cambridge, says the recent comment by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), despite its insensitivity, should not be the basis for his dismissal.

He said sometimes senior officers make mistakes and James Oppong-Boanuh’s comments should be taken as one of those.



Mr Sowatey made the appeal on The Keypoints on TV3/3FM on Saturday, June 19.



The IGP had flared up when he was confronted with a question on the recent rise in deadly crimes in the country, blurting out that Ghana cannot be completely rid of crimes and even in countries with world-class security architecture crimes are recorded.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana,” the IGP indicated.



“There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.”

His comments have attracted criticism with many calling for his dismissal.



But Mr Sowatey said: “I think what he said was a bit wrong [and] I think it was a bit insensitive but at the same time, I also think that we shouldn’t use that against him wrongly.



“We should criticise him but I will not say that because of that statement he should resign.”



He indicated that the wealth of experience carried by IGP Oppong-Boanuh should be paramount and this is just a one-off media blunder.