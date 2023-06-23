Cameroon rejects planned visit by France's LGBTQ ambassador

Cameroon has formally rejected a visit by France’s LGBTQ rights ambassador, with Yaounde stressing that homosexuality was criminalized under existing laws.
Ambassador Jean-Marc Berthon was due to visit the Central African country from 27 June until 1 July to discuss gender rights, the BBC reports.
But foreign minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella in a French language circular sighted by GhanaWeb noted that the government disapproves of the planned visit.
Homosexuality the statement said “qualified as a crime of common law” in Cameroon.
Recently Cameroon's National Communication Council warned the media against promoting homosexual content, the BBC Africa LIVE report added.
Cameroun-France visite de Jean-Marc Berthon interdite. pic.twitter.com/ze6GaRr3Yw— Cyril Payen (@payenc) June 21, 2023
