2
Menu
News

Cameroon rejects planned visit by France's LGBTQ ambassador

LGBTQ+ Flag.jpeg The LGBTQ+ flag | File photo

Fri, 23 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cameroon has formally rejected a visit by France’s LGBTQ rights ambassador, with Yaounde stressing that homosexuality was criminalized under existing laws.

Ambassador Jean-Marc Berthon was due to visit the Central African country from 27 June until 1 July to discuss gender rights, the BBC reports.

But foreign minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella in a French language circular sighted by GhanaWeb noted that the government disapproves of the planned visit.

Homosexuality the statement said “qualified as a crime of common law” in Cameroon.

Recently Cameroon's National Communication Council warned the media against promoting homosexual content, the BBC Africa LIVE report added.



SARA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Two Ghanaian students in the US die in a car crash
How Gyakye Quayson 'saluted' Tsikata after major ruling by High Court
Tsatsu Tsikata 'clash' with Godfred Dame in court
Suhuyini slams Samira Bawumia
Koforidua murder: Mother of suspect speaks
NDC big shots who attended Gyakye Quayson’s High Court hearing
Failed NDC MP aspirant threatens Chairman – Report
How police rescued two colleagues mistaken for armed robbers in Nkurakan
Anas Aremeyaw Anas defends anonymity
Bawumia can never be the president of this country – UG Professor
Related Articles: