Cameroonian duo busted over fake currency, money doubling at Kasoa

The Central East Regional Police Command, has arrested two Cameroonians for fake money doubling in Kasoa Opeikumah.

The suspects, 37-year old William Mbenso and Mbah Caleb, also 37, were picked up on February 8, 2022, for printing fake Ghanaian currencies, particularly 200 cedis notes.



Briefing the press, the Central East Regional Police Commander, Kwadwo Okyere Boapeah, explained that they have retrieved fake currencies equivalent to GHc 65,000, a money printing machine and some plain papers.



Demonstrating how the machine works, he said “the machine has two chambers…they wrap the fake currencies with a sellotape and the correct one will be inside. When you come and you need the money, they tell you this is our machine, we will cut it for you.

“They will show you a plain paper and put it in the other chamber and when they press it it switches the chambers,” the police chief said.



The police are preparing to put the suspects before the law court.