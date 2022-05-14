CamerounWeb is the leading news website in Cameroon, report shows

CamerounWeb has been ranked the number one site in Cameroon

GhanaWeb’s sister portal CamerounWeb.com has been ranked the leading news website in Cameroon by social media insights companies We Are Social and Hootsuite in their 2022 Digital Report. The ranking places CamerounWeb fourth behind global platforms Google, YouTube and Facebook.

CamerounWeb now stands as a powerhouse for advertisers who are targeting Cameroon and the diaspora. CamerounWeb audience spend an average of 12 minutes and 42 seconds on the website per day and they visit an average of 9.40 pages per day, said the latest report released on February 15.



Managing editor of CamerounWeb.com, Emmanuel Vitus, said that the professional ethics of the website to always produce relevant content for the Cameroonian people earned them this spot.



"Our excellent performance confirms the efforts made over the past 8 years by our journalists who are dedicated to credible information for Cameroonians despite the economic situation and the hostility towards our journalists in the field. We remain committed to our mission and we will continue to expand this innovative project.



“We are well-positioned to achieve our 2022 goals, including the upcoming launch of CamerounWeb Reporter, an interactive and collaborative medium that will promote citizen journalism and the democratization of information in Cameroon," he said.



The ranking also placed the media outlet ahead of web giants like Yahoo, which placed 6th, Wikipedia which placed 8th, and Google which filled the 10th position on the ranking. CamerounWeb.com leads with nearly 10 million monthly page views on average being the only Cameroonian website in the Top 20.

With a young and dynamic team working from the major cities and sub-regions of Cameroon, CameroonWeb covers Cameroonian politics, sports, economy, health, culture, and society, among others. The editorial staff produces an average of 100 original content per day to keep its audience informed of the latest news from Cameroon and the diaspora.



True to its vision of democratizing journalism in Cameroon, CamerounWeb proudly positions itself as a neutral and impartial media brand. To promote freedom of expression, the online media, since its inception in 2014, gives readers the opportunity to share stories and opinions to be published for free.



The portal has grown to become the most popular Cameroonian website despite the Cameroonian government’s censorship and heavy attacks. Some of its journalists have been moved out of the country for their protection.



