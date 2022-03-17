Camidoh’s ‘Sugarcane’ surpasses 1 million views on YouTube

Camidoh is a Ghanaian Afrobeats singer, songwriter

Afrobeats sensation, Camidoh, has dominated the music scene with his latest single, titled 'SUGARCANE,' which features Phantom.

Extending the song’s reign of success, this week saw its newly released video cross 1 million views on YouTube.



Currently sitting at 6th on the video-sharing platform, the audio officially became the number 1 song in Ghana on February 14, per data published by Apple Music.



While the total number of plays was not disclosed, the song’s audio slide has received more than 6 million streams across the major digital stores.

Meanwhile, the official video has a touch of tenderness and sultry vibes for music lovers.



Directed by JWillz, Camidoh was spotted in the video putting up a vocal performance that syncs with the visuals.