Campaign against gender-based violence taken to Ho

Participants of the event

Stakeholders on gender-based issues have mobilised themselves with other civil society organisations to champion a campaign to discourage gender-based violence against women.

The initiative, known as 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based violence, is to provide an opportunity to foster strategic partnership and collaboration at the district and local levels to accelerate actions to secure the welfare of adolescent girls.



The Department of Gender, in collaboration with United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) organisers of the campaign, took in floats, Art in advocacy campaigns and talks.



The 16-Day Activism Campaign is held from November to December each year, a period set aside by United Nations to make a bold stand, galvanise advocacy and show commitment towards ending SGBV, especially against women and girls.



In a speech read on his behalf to commemorate the event in Ho yesterday, the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, noted that Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGB) remain one of the most human rights violations globally and impedes the growth and development of victims, perpetrators and society as a whole.



“I must admit that women and girls are particularly vulnerable to sexual and gender-based violence and harmful traditional practices with very dire consequences”, he stressed.

He noted that the Volta Region recorded over 1058 cases of Domestic Violence in 2020, with over 84 per cent of cases against women and girls, according to DOVVSU annual report.



That, he said, must raise concern as stakeholders responsible for promoting the wellbeing of Ghanaian citizens and move us into action.



Dr Archibald Letsa said child marriage remains a harmful practice that impedes the growth and development of our girls.



In this regard, the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, in partnership with other stakeholders, would continue to roll out comprehensive programmes to address SGBV.



Madam Dywill Eyram Ekpe, Volta Regional Director, Department of Gender, noted that we must all join hands as stakeholders to campaign against any form of violence against not only women and the girl child but anybody in society.

She said to say no to child marriage and give our young girls the chance to aspire high to contribute to the growth and development of Ghana.



In her remarks, Madam Selina Owusu, Representative of UNFPA, said her outfit was committed to championing the end of all forms of harmful practices, including child marriage and creating a system of accountability and safeguarding of our girl child.



She noted that “our ability to leverage on your influence in the community and our power to foster social cohesion for change in our various communities will go a long way to effect the positive change expected to improve the quality of life of these girls.”



Reverend Seth Mawutor, chairman of Christian Council, who chaired the function, pledged to continue to use the pulpit to educate the church about the need to support the campaign to end all forms of violence against women.