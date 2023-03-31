Campaign on the ideals of Digital god, Bawumia – Adomako Baafi

Yaw Adomako Baafi, former Communications Director for NPP

Former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr. Yaw Adomako Baafi has drummed home the need to campaign based on the ideals of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his contributions to the political party.

He argues that, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has done great for the party and therefore finds it difficult when people say it is not his time to lead the party because he represents S.D Dombo.



Yaw Adomako stated, “we should rather trumpet his achievements and ideals as an individual rather than saying we are bringing him because of an individual. He’s a gem, he’s a blessing. The kind of things he has done are beyond human comprehension. He has been praised even by the USA for his digitization agenda and that’s even enough to convince people to support him".



“Bawumia is the symbol of all the leaders of our party. He represents all the divides as an individual. He is a unifier and no one can tell me he’s insulted him in the political party. So if you support Dr. Bawumia, eschew all forms of insults. President Kufuor appointed some of the people who did not support him, Nana Akufo-Addo has done same. If you represent Bawumia who is a symbol of respect, then you should not engage in politics of insults

“The distinction between Dr. Bawumia’s people and the other people is that some of them are speaking with bitterness but we will not speak with bitterness. We will not condemn the system. In 2008, some of the people thought they were speaking against the system and Kufour and it came back to haunt us. Support the system and don’t condemn it. The digitization introduced by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is gold in disguise.”



“You are going to be the symbols of Dr. Bawumia and as a man who is a unifier and represents calmness and respect, it will be imperative that you represent him well", he reminded volunteers of BMW.