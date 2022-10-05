Campaign to repaint Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital begins

Shot of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

A group of young Ghanaians led by one Lawyer Maxwell Opoku-Agyemang are soliciting funds to paint the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital(KATH).

This is a move to give one of the biggest health facilities in Ghana a facelift since the facility has not been painted for years.



The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital serves as the biggest referral hospital in the Northern Sector of Ghana.



However, Ghana’s poor maintenance culture seems to be taking away the aesthetics of the facility.



But these young individuals who are especially residents of the Ashanti Region believe that with a concerted effort, the buildings that make up the hospital can be put in good shape.







