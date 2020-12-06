Campaigning ends as Ghanaians await Monday’s election

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Former President John Dramani Mahama

Campaign activities have ended nationwide for all political parties ahead of Monday’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

The two main parties contesting in this year’s election opposition NDC and the governing NPP – on Saturday both ended their campaign activities in the Greater Accra region.



Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, and his running mate Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman have appealed to the electorate to vote on December 7 to save the future of the country and that of their children.



“We are voting to save our country, we are voting for the future of our children and children’s children; it is in your own interest to do the right thing,” the former University of Cape Coast Vice-Chancellor wrote on Facebook Sunday.



The NPP on the other hand is calling on Ghanaians to re-elect President Akufo-Addo for more years. Both candidates have made a raft of promises ahead of Monday’s polls.

Ghana goes to the polls tomorrow Monday, December 7 to elect a President and 275 Parliamentarians. The presidential contest is deemed a battle between former President John Mahama and incumbent Nana Akufo-Addo.



Over 17 million voters are expected to partake in Monday’s voting.



