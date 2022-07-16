Can NPP of today be compared to that of Adu Boahen, Kufuor? – Pratt asks Akomea

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper has described the offices of the governing New Patriotic Party, NPP, as akin to a cemetery.

He says the party in its current state was a pale shadow of its past, referencing the eras of the party’s last two presidential aspirants – Prof. Albert Adu Boahen and John Agyekum Kufuor.



“Do you think the NPP in its current state can be compared to that of Adu Boahen and Kufuor?” Pratt asked Akomea on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo programme earlier this week.



“If you pass by the party office, it is like a cemetery, it has been abandoned. A whole NPP headquarters has been abandoned,” he stressed.

The panelists were discussing the NPP’s National Delegates Conference which started on July 15. The two panelists also tasked delegates to consider competence as the overriding factor to elect any candidate.



Watch their exchange below:



