‘Can a person with bad credit history be trusted to reform a country’s banking system’? – Kofi Amoah asks

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kofi Amoah, has questioned the credibility of persons handling Ghana’s economy.



According to him, a number of factors such as the credit history and resolve to service debt owed must be thoroughly probed and questioned before such persons are hand key responsibilities.



Reacting to a news article revealing how the current Finance Minister [Ken Ofori-Atta] defaulted for almost four years on a loan taken from a financial institution, Dr Kofi Amoah wrote on Monday December 13 wrote;

“An important question: Can a person with a bad credit history, unable to service his debt as agreed, be trusted to reform the nation’s entire banking system? Or go on a borrowing spree in the name of our country?'



“Character and sense of judgement are key!” Dr Kofi Amoah wrote on Twitter.



Dr Kofi Amoah comments come after Ghanaian business mogul, Prince Kofi Amoabeng shared details of how it took four years for the current Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to repay a loan from his defunct UT bank.





According to a MyJoyOnline report revealing excerpts of the ordeal contained in a book written by the UT Bank co-founder dubbed; “The UT story: Humble Beginnings,” he said Ken Ofori-Atta requested for the loan of GH¢5 million to sustain his business which was in dire financial assistance at the time.“Ken and his partner, Keli Gadzekpo, came to me bearing their shares in Enterprise Insurance as collateral for a loan of about GH¢5 million. At the time, the cedi had undergone redenomination and had been rebranded as ‘new Ghana cedi’. The GH¢5 million he requested, therefore, was equivalent to about US$5 million,” he said.

Despite the loan being above the Single Obligor Limit at the time of its request, the UT bank boss shared that he felt obliged to grant Ofori-Atta’s request due to their friendship.



“We were very good friends so I felt obliged, albeit not without conducting the necessary due diligence. It was curious though that they did not prefer the banks where they would have secured the loan at a much lower annual interest rate as compared to our significantly higher monthly compounded interest rates,” Amoabeng said.



“Be that as it may after I perused their documents. I felt it was acceptable to grant the loan. The only snag, and a significant one at that, was that the amount exceeded the Single Obligor Limit. Ideally, I should have declined their request there and then. Instead, I decided to bail them out,” he recounted.



The UT bank boss also said that though majority of his board members strongly opposed Ken Ofori-Atta’s request, he decided to assist a friend in need.



But after the loan application was approved, Prince Amoabeng said things did not go as planned as discussed as Ken Ofori-Atta failed to honour his end of the bargain.

“Unfortunately, Ken failed to honour his end of the bargain. He defaulted badly on the repayment schedule. The situation was so bad that they could only service the interest on the loan,” he revealed.



“I became concerned because I had assured the board, I knew Ken very well and I was convinced beyond doubt that he would honour his word. Thus, I had egg on my face, especially as my partner had expressly stated his disapproval of the request,” excerpts of the books read.



The UT boss recounted that despite an extended grace period to Ofori-Atta to repay the said loan, it took him over four years to pay up his debt to the now-defunct UT bank.



“When the issue lingered, I reduced the interest rate to about 3% a month, just so they could settle their debt. Unfortunately, it took them over four years to pay up. Even then, they serviced it in bits and pieces until they were able to eventually pay up,” the book revealed.



UT Bank, prior to insolvency was a non-bank financial service company offering superfast loans to individuals, businesses among others.