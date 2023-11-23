Can you deploy 2000 police officers to guard shops at Spintex Road alone? - Akomea ridicules Mahama's 24hr Economy

Nana Akomea has responded to former President John Mahama 24-hour economy promise to Ghanaians.

The former President has assured Ghanaians that if re-elected President, he will ensure the economy runs 24 hours stressing this is part of his manifesto to improving the living standards of the citizenry as he believes the New Patriotic Party led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed Ghanaians.



"A new NDC administration will work urgently to equip our youth with the entrepreneurial knowledge and skills needed for a sustainable future. We will introduce a 24-hour economy with incentives and tax breaks for manufacturers who will run extra shifts to create more room for employment.



"We will work to ease the burden of taxes imposed by this NPP administration on Ghanaian businesses and investors, which has robbed Ghana of its envious position as one of Africa's leading destinations for investment", he promised.



But Nana Akomea doesn't believe Mahama's 24-hour economy is applicable.



However, to him, Ghana's economy is already running 24 hours under the Akufo-Addo rule, emphasizing that no law stops any person or trader from engaging in business from dawn to dusk.

"Currently, nothing stops any person in this country to do 24 hours. It depends on the economic condition...There is no law currently that prohibits any person from operating 24 hours", he said on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme Tuesday morning, citing STC as an example of the companies doing a 24-hour business.



The Chief Executive Officer of STC noted that their buses travel "throughout the night" and does not work only "if we don't get passengers".



Nana Akomea also ridiculed Mahama's promise to assign Police officers to guard shops that work till daybreak, asking how is it going to be possible?



"So, every person who works after 10 pm will have a Police officer sitting in his or her office? So, if there is a pharmacy in a community and it clocks 11 pm, you will assign two Police officers to the pharmacy. Then the Police will indeed recruit lots of people because the shops on Spintex road alone, from Tetteh Quarshie to Sakumono, if everyone says I will work after 10 and so I need Police personnel, then there will be about 2000 Police officers on the Spintex road alone...", he said sarcastically.



