Canada NDC celebrates Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang as its beacon of hope

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for John Dramani Maham

Source: Canada NDC

On a momentous occasion for Ghana and the global community, the nomination of Naana Opoku Agyeman as the running mate for the second time signifies optimism. It resonates deeply with the spirit of inclusivity and women's empowerment as we celebrate International Women's Day today.

As the Canada National Democratic Congress Chapter, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Naana Opoku Agyeman on this remarkable achievement. Her dedication, intellect, and unwavering commitment to public service make her an exemplary leader, worthy of admiration and applause.



Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman's nomination is not just a political milestone but a powerful testament to our progress toward gender equality and women's empowerment. In a world where women have historically been marginalized in positions of power and influence, her nomination is a resounding affirmation that women are not just capable but essential in the highest echelons of leadership, shaping the future of our nations.

This year's International Women's Day theme,' Inclusivity Ensuring Women's Progression,' resonates strongly with Naana Opoku Agyeman's political journey. Throughout her illustrious career, she has championed inclusivity, shattered barriers, and paved the way for future generations of women leaders. Her nomination is a testament to the importance of creating inclusive spaces where women can thrive, contribute their talents, and lead with confidence.



As we celebrate International Women's Day, we honour the trailblazers like Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman, who have challenged stereotypes and inspired countless young women to dream big. Once again, Ayekoo to our beacon of hope.