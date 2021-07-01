Canadian High Commissioner visits Lands Minister

Her Excellency Kati Csaba with Samuel Abu Jinapor

Source: GNA

Her Excellency Kati Csaba, Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, to discuss Ghana’s mining industry.

The visit was to build a valuable friendship and collaboration among the mining agencies in Ghana to build a robust sector value chain.



Mr Jinapor said Canada was one of the biggest mining countries, assuring that, Ghana was willing to learn and partner with it for mutual benefit.



The High commissioner said Canada was eager to support the trading possibilities between the two countries.

She added that in the year 2019, the Canadian Government invested 850 Canadian dollars in the three Canadian Mining Companies in Ghana namely, Asanko Gold, Chirano Gold, and Golden Star, with over 1000s Ghanaian employees.



She commended the government on the Green Ghana initiative, saying, it would promote environmental sustainability and mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.