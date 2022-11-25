Canadian Kidnappers Case: Judgment Day is Dec. 20; Victims to observe ruling via video link

File photo

The two Canadian ladies who were the victims of kidnapping and their family would observe the judgement of the High Court on December 20, 2022 via video link.

This was after the court had granted a request from the family of the victims to the court through the office of the Attorney General to be allowed to monitor the judgement.



The two ladies – Miss Lauren Patricia Catherine Tiley and Miss Bailey Jordan Chilley, who were in Kumasi to participate in a youth programme on June 4, 2019, were kidnapped.



Sampson Agharlor, together with three others including a Ghanaian are facing judgement after a full trial.



The four persons who have been charged with unlawful imprisonment of two Canadian nationals have pleaded not guilty to four charges related to kidnapping.



The accused – Sampson Agharlor, aka Romeo, the ring leader together Elvis Ojiyorwe, Jeff Omarsar and Yusif Yakubu have all denied the charges of conspiracy to kidnap, two kidnappings and an unlawful improvement.



The trial has ended with the court set to deliver its judgement.



However in court on Thursday, November 24, 2022, when the case was initially fixed for judgement the court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said, the judgement is not ready.



“We were to have our judgement today (Thursday, November 24, 2022) unfortunately, same is not ready. Meanwhile, I received letter from the office of the Attorney General requesting that some members of the victims and their family will want to be part of the delivery of the judgement.



“The court is agreeable to their request. We shall create a link which they can join. On a day of the judgement would be delivered, this information would be relayed to them at least four days to the judgement,” Justice Osei Marfo noted.



The case has been adjourned to December 20 for the judgement to be delivered.



The accused persons who are in lawful custody according to EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent Murtala Inusah were all present in court.