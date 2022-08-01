Canadian Kidnappers Trial: Court to deliver judgement on November 24

Canadians Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chittey were rescued after being kidnapped in Kumasi

An Accra High Court has fixed November 24, 2022, to deliver judgement in respect of the four accused persons who are being tried for allegedly kidnapping two Canadian girls in Kumasi in the year 2019.

The Court fixed the date for judgement after the State had filed a 77 paged address.



Lawyers of the accused persons namely Sampson Aghalor, a 27-year-old Computer Engineer, Elvis Ojiyorwe, a 27-year-old businessman, Jeff Omarsar a 28-year-old tiler and Yusif Yakubu are yet to file their addresses.



Aghalor informed the court that his counsel was on his way to the court with his written address.



The accused persons have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to wit kidnapping and two counts of kidnapping.



They have denied the charges and are in lawful custody.

On June 11, 2019, a security operation led by the National security rescued two Canadians Lauren Tilley and Bailey Chittey, who were abducted at the gate of their hostel at Nhyiaeso, in Kumasi.



The Canadians were in the country to do voluntary work.



The accused persons are alleged to have kept them in an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town and demanded a ransom of $800,000.



